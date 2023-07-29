On-duty Asayish member killed by armed motorcyclist in Halabja

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An armed motorcyclist killed a member of the Kurdistan Region’s Asayish forces while on duty in Halabja province on Friday night, according to eyewitnesses and relatives.

Soran Ali Shaways, 32, was patrolling inside Halabja city when a group of motorcyclists were chasing the forces, according to eyewitnesses speaking to Kurdistan 24.

The Asayish – internal security – members asked the motorcyclists to identify themselves, but one of the motor riders opened fire on the forces, per one account.

Shaways passed away by the time he was rushed to the hospital due to complications, a relative of the deceased told Kurdistan 24 on Saturday.

He is survived by a wife and child, his relative said.

The motorcyclist shooter is a member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) Counter Terrorism Group (CTG), informed sources told Kurdistan 24

The province’s security forces have not officially commented on the incident.