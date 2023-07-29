KDP, PUK to meet to discuss Kurdistan Region elections

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Senior officials from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) are set to meet this week to discuss the outstanding issues between the parties as well as hold the Kurdistan Region’s sixth parliamentary elections.

The meeting came after the PUK reached out to the KDP earlier this week following a period of tension between the two ruling parties, Kurdistan 24 has learned from informed sources inside the KDP.

A KDP delegation will visit the PUK this week, the source said, without elaborating further on the delegates or the exact date of the meeting.

If the meeting goes as planned, it will be the third of its kind between the two sides since June.

Discussing mechanisms to hold the Kurdistan Region’s sixth parliamentary election is expected to be the top agenda, the source said.

Due to political infighting, the Kurdistan Region parties could not agree on amending the election law last year, triggering the extension of the current Kurdistan Parliament term by a year.

The Iraqi Supreme Court last month issued its own verdict on the extension, calling it “unconstitutional.”

Kurdish political parties have called for holding the polls as soon as possible.

Kurdistan Democratic Party President Masoud Barzani has recently called for holding the elections without any impediment.

Iraq’s top electoral body has recently called for holding the elections in the upcoming February.