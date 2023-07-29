International Moscow Kurdish Film Festival to be held on Sept. 6

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The third edition of the International Moscow Kurdish Film Festival is scheduled to be held on Sept. 6 and last for 12 days.

The Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation has included the International Moscow Kurdish Film Festival in the list of international film festivals to be held in 2023. The film festival will be held in the Oktyabrsky Concert Hall on New Arbat Avenue in Moscow.

Meanwhile, Kurdistan 24 will provide media assistance to the Film Festival for the third consecutive year.

The festival has been held since 2020, and the Ministry of Culture and Youth of the Kurdistan Regional Government sponsored it in 2022.

Gulizar Karam Gardanzari, the manager of the festival, told Kurdistan 24 that this year's festival will focus on the culture and history of the Kurds from Iranian Kurdistan (Rojhilat).

Furthermore, Gardanzari revealed that at the festival a poster will be showcased displaying a red pomegranate on a soft yellow background. This poster symbolizes Iranian Kurdistan, “the land where the most delicious pomegranates grow.”

“Interesting films will be screened about Kurdish culture and Kurdish filmmakers,” she added.

Moreover, 41 films from Iran, Turkey, Syria, Greece, Iraq, Spain, Sweden, and Germany have been shortlisted for the film festival.

Six feature films, seven documentaries, and 28 short films shot between 2020 and 2023 will be screened at the festival. Some of these films have won awards at international film festivals.