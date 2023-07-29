2025 Arab Golf Championship to be held in Erbil‎

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - ‎In its meeting in Casablanca, Morocco, the Arab Golf Federation decided to hold the 2025 Arab Golf Championship in Erbil.

Sardar Ismail, the general manager of sports in the Kurdistan Region, was present at the meeting on behalf of Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw.

At the meeting, Ismail expressed Erbil's readiness to host the 2025 championship in Erbil, and he further stressed that with the financial support of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Erbil could potentially be the owner of the largest golf arena in Iraq and the region.

The president of the Golf Federation and its respective members have voted unanimously to give Erbil the right to host the 2025 Arab Golf Championship.‎‎

In Oct. 2022, the General Directorate of Sports of the Kurdistan Region presented two proposals to host the tournament to Yasir al-Rumayyan, the president of the Arab Golf Federation, and Majed al-Sorour, the secretary general of the Federation.‎

On its website, the Federation currently presents several different upcoming tournaments in countries such as Morocco, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia.

The Arab Golf Federation was established in 1974 during the Al Nile and Arz Golf Championships. The federation represents the combined interests of 19 member countries, whose objective is to streamline the management of the sport and promote the sport’s popularity in the Arab region.