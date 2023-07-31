Two drug traffickers arrested in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Anti-Narcotics Directorate announced on Monday in a statement that their teams arrested two drug traffickers after an intensive investigation.

The two suspects were arrested in an anonymous location with three kilograms of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal” in the Kurdistan Region.

The two suspects have been charged and will face legal action.

The Directorate regularly anonymizes the location of their drug-seizure operations for security concerns.

On Sunday, the Kurdistan Region's Anti-Narcotics Directorate announced that they had seized 25 kilograms of drugs in several operations over a span of three days.

Kurdistan 24 had previously reported that 80% of drug users in the Kurdistan Region are between 18 and 35 years old. 10% of drug users are women and 4% are under 18 years old.

Drug addiction has increasingly become an issue in the Kurdistan Region, as smugglers cleverly disguise their contraband and bypass security checkpoints to enter the Region.

In April of 2023, the Ministry of Finance and Economy of the Kurdistan Regional Government established a Drug and Psychotropic Substances Fund to provide treatments for substance abusers and financial rewards to those who turn in illegal drugs to local authorities.

