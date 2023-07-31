KRG technical delegation to visit Baghdad on Monday

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan 24 has learned that a technical delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will visit Baghdad on Monday.

After the approval of the three-year Iraqi budget bill in June, the KRG delegation visited Baghdad several times to implement the provisions of the law.

Meanwhile, the KRG asserted it has fulfilled all its obligations to the Iraqi federal government.

Earlier, the head of the KRG Department of Media and Information, Jotiar Adil, told Kurdistan 24 that the salaries of Kurdistan Region employees would be distributed in the next few days.

On July 27, Baghdad agreed to release the Kurdistan Region’s public salaries following days of intensive discussions between the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi federal authorities.

Per the budget deal, the Iraqi oil marketing company, known as SOMO, would be in charge of selling Kurdish oil following years of independent exports by the KRG.

Erbil has transferred 50,000-60,000 barrels of oil daily to Baghdad in line with the agreement it inked with Baghdad. Prior to the stoppage, the Kurdistan Region exported over 400,000 barrels of oil per day through a pipeline to Turkey’s Ceyhan port.

Oil and gas management has been a contentious issue between Erbil and Baghdad for a decade.

The Kurdistan Region’s share of the federal budget is 12.67 percent, amounting to more than $12 billion annually.