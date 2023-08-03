PM Masrour Barzani lauds the exceptional ties with the outgoing EU envoy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Thursday, August 3, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, warmly received the Ambassador of the European Union to Iraq, Ville Varjola, as he marked the conclusion of his tenure.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the European Union and Ambassador Varjola for their invaluable assistance and support.

He particularly commended the Ambassador's dedicated efforts in strengthening the ties between the Kurdistan Region and the European Union throughout his tenure.

Additionally, Prime Minister Barzani extended his best wishes for success in Ambassador Varjola's future endeavors.

In turn, the EU Ambassador acknowledged the unwavering and robust collaboration between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the European Union Embassy, as well as the EU envoy adviser in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Read More: PM Barzani, EU envoy discuss reforms in Kurdistan banking system

The meeting underscored the continued and steadfast support and coordination between both parties.