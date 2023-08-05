Sport

Thousands Kurdish fans flock to Baghdad stadium as Erbil eying Iraq Cup champion

Fans waive Erbil Sports Club flags during a match in Erbil. (Photo: Erbil SC)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Thousands of fans in the Kurdistan Region’s capital have gone to Baghdad to watch the final game of the Iraq Cup between Erbil Sports Club and Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya.

At least a hundred buses packed with Erbil fans are transporting the fans to Baghdad to watch the final game, which hosts a Kurdish Iraqi club for the first time in its history.

Erbil club has claimed numerous victories lately before reaching the final game, which had mostly been won by the Baghdad-based football clubs.

In a ceremony attended by local officials, the Erbil football team departed Erbil for Baghdad. 

The final game will be played at Baghdad’s Al-Sha'ab International Stadium at 8:00 PM (local time). Fans in Erbil will be able to watch the game on a big screen at the capital’s City Park in the city center.

More than 5,000 fans of the Kurdish club are set to be present at the stadium, Kurdistan 24 has learned.

Erbil’s semi-final win has poured in widespread support for the team, including from Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) top officials.

