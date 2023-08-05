Top UN official to visit Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ahmed al-Sahhaf, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced on Saturday that Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, has arrived in Baghdad for an official four-day visit.

Turk is set to meet with various high-ranking officials, including the Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rasheed, Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zidan, and the Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein.

Additionally, he plans to visit the Kurdistan Region and hold meetings with senior Kurdish officials.

Turk, who is also a lawyer, has held the position of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights since October 17, 2022. Throughout his extensive and distinguished career, he has actively promoted universal human rights, with a particular focus on safeguarding refugees and stateless individuals worldwide.

Previously, he served as the Under-Secretary-General for Policy in the Executive Office of the UN Secretary-General, overseeing the coordination of global policies.