Peshmerga wounded by PKK-planted roadside bomb in Duhok

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A roadside bomb planted by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northeastern Duhok province wounded a member of the Peshmerga forces early on Monday, according to an informed source.

The PKK militants planted the bomb on Sunday night, the Peshmerga source told Kurdistan 24 on the condition of anonymity.

The Peshmerga member sustained “light injury” as a result of the explosion, according to the source.

The incident comes as the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces have recently erected two new outposts in the area, where PKK militants are believed to operate.

The PKK forces have previously attacked the Region’s forces in the mountainous areas in Duhok province, Peshmerga sources have previously said.

Turkey and PKK have engaged in a fierce and bloody fight since the mid-1980s. Most of the conflict has been fought inside the Kurdistan Region’s border towns and villages, leaving hundreds of civilians dead or maimed.

Ankara, bolstered by its advanced drone strikes capability, has ramped up its aerial attacks on the alleged positions of the militants.

A Turkish drone strike on Sunday evening killed a civilian in Chamanke subdistrict in Duhok province.

At least a PKK commander was killed and another one wounded in Sulaimani province’s Chamchamal district on Sunday by a Turkish drone strike, the Region’s Directorate General of Counter Terrorism said.

The Region’s officials have called on the warring sides on several occasions to take their fight away from the populated areas, as hundreds of villagers have been displaced by the conflict.