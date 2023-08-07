Security

Four Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli missile strikes: SANA

The Syrian air defenses intercepted and shot down some of the Israeli missiles.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
An Israeli air strike near Damascus on July 19 (Photo: AFP)
Syria Damascus Syria Israeli strikes SAA

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Four Syrian soldiers and four others were injured in Israeli missile strikes near Damascus, as reported by Syria's state-run SANA news agency.

"At around 02:20 a.m. on Monday, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial act of aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some sites in Damascus," a military source told SANA.

According to a Syrian military source, the Syrian air defenses intercepted and shot down some of the Israeli missiles, resulting in the death of four Syrian army personnel.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the strikes had targeted several positions hosting warehouses and military posts of Iranian-backed armed groups in the vicinity of Damascus, including Damascus International Airport.

The Syrian capital has been targeted by Israeli airstrikes and bombings carried out by militant groups from time to time since the country's civil war began in 2011.

According to reports, Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

