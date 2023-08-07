Safeguarding human rights major part of KRG 9th cabinet, PM Barzani tells UN official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday said protecting human rights is one of the major aspects of his cabinet in a meeting with a top United Nations human rights official.

Barzani received UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk along with his accompanying delegation in Erbil, where they discussed a number of subjects related to human rights as well as the government’s efforts in that regard, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

Given the Kurdish nation’s struggle for freedom and oppression in history, the Kurdistan Region holds human rights, democracy, and freedom in high regard, Barzani said, calling on the international community to assist the Kurdish people in guaranteeing their just rights and preventing the repetition of genocides, per the press release.

The premier briefed the UN official about his cabinet’s reform efforts with regard to human rights, highlighting the five-year regional plan for protecting human rights as well as combating violence and extremism, particularly against women.

“Protecting human rights and developing peaceful coexistence among different components constitute major parts of the KRG ninth cabinet,” Barzani told the UN official.

The High Commissioner extended his gratitude for the cooperation and coordination of relevant KRG with the UN, particularly with regard to human rights protection.

Combating the negative consequences of climate change and increasing environmental awareness were also highlighted in the meeting.

Iraq is considered as the fifth most vulnerable country in the world to the effects of climate change by the UN.

Mr. Türk arrived in Iraq on Saturday for a four-day visit. He has met with Iraqi top officials in Baghdad as well as members of the civil society since then.