KDP delegation to meet US embassy officials, UN envoy in Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) delegation is set to meet with US embassy in Baghdad officials as well as the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq (UNAMI) as part of the Kurdish party’s visit to the Iraqi capital.

The party delegation arrived in Baghdad on Monday and met with some of the members of the Administering State Coalition and Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani to discuss the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional rights as well as the Kurdish share in the federal budget.

Headed by senior KDP members, the delegation is set to meet with US embassy officials as well as UNAMI chief Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert in Baghdad on Tuesday, Kurdistan 24 reporter in the Iraqi capital has learned.

The visit comes as Erbil and Baghdad are in negotiations to draft an oil and gas bill, which Iraq has lacked.

Formed last year, the current Iraqi cabinet headed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani is supported by the mainly Shiite parties plus with KDP and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) as part of a grouping called Coordination Framework.

KDP and KRG leadership have reiterated support for Al-Sudani’s government on several occasions.

The management of oil and gas has been a contentious issue between the two governments for more than a decade. In a legal dispute, Baghdad claimed victory against Ankara for allowing the Kurdistan Region to independently sell its oil, forcing a shutdown of the export since March 25.