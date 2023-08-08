KDP President Barzani, UK new envoy to Iraq discuss holding Kurdish elections

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani and UK’s newly inaugurated Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Charles Hitchen on Tuesday stressed the importance of holding the Kurdistan Region’s sixth parliamentary election, which is set to take place early next year.

President Barzani received the new UK diplomat in Erbil along with his delegation, including Consul General Rosy Cave.

The latest political developments in Iraq and the Middle East were discussed as well as the Erbil-Baghdad relations.

In addition, the two sides discussed the KDP delegation’s latest visit to the Iraqi capital to meet with parties, according to a statement from the Kurdish leader’s office, known as Barzani Headquarters.

Barzani and Hitchen stressed the importance of holding the Kurdistan Region’s sixth parliamentary election, set to take place on Feb. 25, 2024, the press release added.

The new diplomat expressed his delight that he had been appointed for the position and hoped to work with the Kurdish leadership during his tenure. He also expressed his country’s support for the Kurdish political process, elections as well as expanding bilateral relations, according to the release.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also met with the new diplomat and his accompanying delegation early Tuesday in Erbil, where they also discussed the importance of holding the election on time.

The UK has previously welcomed setting the new date and hoped the Kurdish parties to take part in the democratic process.

In late June, the UK named Mr. Stephen Hitchen as the country’s new envoy to Iraq, replacing Mark Bryson-Richardson.

Britain shares close economic, political, and cultural ties with both Kurdistan Region and Iraq, as the UK diplomats have highlighted on several occasions.

As a notable member of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS – Daesh, the Arabic acronym – the UK has been supporting the Kurdish and Iraqi forces in their fight against the terror group, whose reign in the country has resulted in millions of internally displaced people and thousands of casualties.