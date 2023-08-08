Monetary inflation rose in the Kurdistan Region during the summer

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The monthly inflation rate in the Kurdistan Region has increased in Erbil, Duhok and Sulaimani Provinces, according to the Kurdistan Region Statistics Office.

The monthly consumer price index (CPI), a tool used to measure inflation, in the Kurdistan Region rose 0.7 percent to 113.2 percent in June compared to 112.37 points in May.

The annual inflation rate in the Kurdistan Region is 1.2 percent.

At the provincial level in June, the CPI fell by 0.4 percent in Erbil, 0.6 percent in Duhok, and 2.1 percent in Sulaimani.

Previously in the first half of 2023, the Kurdistan Region saw four consecutive months of reduced inflation.

In May, the Kurdistan Region inflation rate fell to 0.6 percent from 112.37 percent.

The Kurdistan Region Statistics Office has attributed inflation to food, non-alcoholic beverages, restaurants, communications, and housing, while prices for clothing and household items also rose.