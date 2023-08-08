Politics

Top KDP delegation, Iraqi Premier discuss Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections

Both sides agreed on holding the Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections on time, the statement added.
author_image Kurdistan 24
KDP Politburo Secretary Fazil Mirani (top left) during his meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, Aug. 8, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan KDP parliamentary elections Mohammed Shia Al Sudani Fazil Mirani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A top Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) delegation on Tuesday met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani in Baghdad.

The KDP delegation was led by KDP Politburo Secretary Fazil Mirani and included Fuad Hussein, Hoshyar Zebari, Pshtiwan Sadiq, Nawzad Hadi, Jaafar Eminiki, Shakhawan Abdulla, Bangin Rekani, Umed Sabah and Faris Issa.

Following the meeting, the Iraqi Prime Minister's Media Office announced that both sides discussed the general situation in the region and the Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections.

Both sides agreed on holding the Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections on time, the statement added.

Moreover, Kurdistan 24 correspondent Nawras Abdulla said that after the meeting with Al Sudani, the KDP delegation will meet with Nouri al-Maliki, the leader of the State of Law Coalition.

Kurdistan 24 also learned that the KDP delegation is scheduled to hold several more meetings tomorrow.

On July 30, the KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan agreed to hold Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections on time.

Read More: KDP, PUK agree to hold parliamentary elections on time

