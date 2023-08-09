PM Barzani highlights Peshmerga reforms with top US official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday in Erbil received David Burger, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of the United States of America in Baghdad, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Both sides discussed the general situation in Iraq and resolving disputes between Erbil and Baghdad on the basis of the Iraqi constitution.

They also stressed the importance of the Kurdistan Region political parties defending the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region.

Another topic of the meeting was the preparation of a federal oil and gas law, which should be based on the Iraqi constitution.

Moreover, both officials addressed the importance of continuing the reforms of the Peshmerga Ministry based on the Ninth Cabinet’s agenda and preventing all kinds of partisan interference in the Peshmerga Ministry.

Unifying and modernizing the Peshmerga forces is at the core of the reform program of the KRG's Ninth Cabinet. Furthermore, it is a concept that has in the past been heavily advanced by the Global Coalition against ISIS.

The Kurdish forces, backed by the Coalition, have been fighting the extremist group since 2014. In 2017, they helped territorially defeat ISIS in Iraq. Despite this, ISIS has exhibited a resurgence in the region through small-scale, guerilla warfare tactics.