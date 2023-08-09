PM Barzani addresses drafting of oil and gas law

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting on Wednesday chaired by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, according to a statement from the KRG.

For the first topic of the meeting, the results of the visit of the KRG delegation to Baghdad were presented, which was dedicated to drafting the federal oil and gas bill.

PM Barzani also stressed that the drafting of the oil and gas law should adhere to the Iraqi constitution.

The prime minister also emphasized that the agreements signed between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government on the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region should be respected.

For the second topic of the meeting, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Kwestan Mohammed presented a draft on regulating the welfare and empowerment fund for people with disabilities and physical impairments prepared in light of Law No. 22 of 2011.

The law says revenues from this area will be collected to provide necessary services to people with disabilities and support them in all economic, social, health, and educational facets.

After discussion, the Council of Ministers unanimously approved the proposals and instructed the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, in coordination with the relevant ministries and organizations, to take necessary measures.