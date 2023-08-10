Kirkuk ‘withdraws’ male instructors at girls-only schools

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kirkuk education authority has decreed to replace male school instructors with female teachers at girls-only schools, according to a decree that Kurdistan 24 viewed.

The decree issued by the Kirkuk Education Directorate General on Wednesday stated that the decision will include all secondary education stages.

The directorate did not elaborate on the factors that had prompted the decision.

Najwa Kakayi, a Kurdish member of the Iraqi parliament and education committee, told Kurdistan 24 on Wednesday the decision is an attempt to “prevent issues” that had taken place at these schools between young male instructors and their female students.

The lawmaker did not say what were the issues.

Kurdistan 24 has learned that the education authority has previously issued similar decrees.

The current Kirkuk administration has made several other controversial decisions since it had been in control of the oil-rich province since 2017 after Kurdish Peshmerga forces were ousted by the Iranian-backed militias and Iraqi army.

Kirkuk police in 2019 banned wearing Bermuda shorts and ripped jeans for the male residents of the city, citing the clothing as inappropriate.

The Kurdistan Region flag has also been banned in the province since 2017.

Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24 Kirkuk reporter Dilan Barzan