Five Turkish soldiers in Kurdistan Region by PKK

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) killed five Turkish soldiers in a fight inside the Kurdistan Region, as Ankara’s operation against the Kurdish militants continues, the defense ministry said on Wednesday.

The soldiers were killed in Operation Claw-Lock, which Turkey launched last year against the Kurdish militants.

A military commander is among the causalities, per the ministry’s statement.

In addition to the air and ground operation in Duhok, Turkey regularly targets alleged PKK members inside the Kurdistan Region and disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad, such as Makhmour, using its indigenously-developed drones.

Turkish drone strikes in Sulaimani province on Wednesday killed two PKK members and wounded four others, the Kurdistan Region’s Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) reported. The identity of the members has not been disclosed.

Over 40,000 people on both sides have been killed since the Turkish-PKK conflict began in 1984.

Kurdistan Region officials regularly call on Baghdad, officially in charge of border security affairs, to prevent the insurgents and foreign militaries from engaging in hostilities within its territory. Officials have voiced concerns about increased militia forces presence in the area.

Much of the conflict has been fought in the border areas of the Kurdistan Region, which has endangered the civilian population.