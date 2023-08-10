5 ISIS fighters killed, 30 detained in July: CENTCOM report

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US military, in collaboration with coalition forces and other partners, executed a total of 31 anti-ISIS operations in the month of July. This effort led to the elimination of 5 ISIS fighters and the apprehension of 30 others, as revealed in a press release by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday.

“Thanks to the efforts of our Coalition-supported partners, we have seen a dramatic reduction in ISIS activity and effectiveness across our area of operations.” said Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, the Commanding General of the US-led coalition, in a statement.

“We remain committed to advising, assisting, and enabling our partners in the lead toward an enduring defeat of ISIS.”

Within Iraq, a total of 24 ISIS suspects were apprehended across 20 partnered operations, resulting in the demise of 2 ISIS fighters. In Syria, 6 suspected ISIS combatants were detained, and three others were neutralized.

“Our partnership with the Iraqi Security Force and Syrian Democratic Forces is crucial to addressing challenges posed by ISIS within the region,” said Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, CENTCOM commander, in a statement.

“Our partners remain aggressively engaged to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS.”

Back in June, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported the execution of 37 anti-ISIS operations in Syria and Iraq, culminating in the elimination of 13 ISIS operatives and the capture of 21 individuals.

The latest Pentagon Lead Inspector General report to the US Congress, which covers the period from April 1, 2023 – June 30, 2023, also said that ISIS capabilities remained degraded in Iraq and Syria.

“The group conducted fewer attacks, which were mostly small and opportunistic, and suffered from ongoing leadership losses at the hands of the Coalition,” the report said.

Nevertheless, it said that “the group continued to pose a threat and its violent ideology remained unconstrained.”