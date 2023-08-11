US representatives underline importance of US-Kurdish relationship

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – During interviews with Kurdistan 24's Rahim Rashidi, current and former US congressmen emphasized the significance of extending support to the Kurdistan Region. They also extended their congratulations to the Kurdistan Region on the fourth anniversary of the ninth cabinet.

US Representative Gerry Connolly (Democrat) said it’s very important for the United States to support the Kurds.

“As I said, the United States has forged a relationship with Kurdistan in Iraq under Saddam Hussein and we had a no fly zone there. They were allowed to flourish with our protection and they showed what they can do in terms of establishing governance in terms of a flourishing economy, without the big bombs of Saddam Hussein.”

“In Syria and parts of Iraq, the Kurdish forces cooperated with the United States against ISIS, and were able to defeat ISIS, which nobody else did. It's the Kurds who did that,” he added.

Moreover, he said it is important that the US will continue to support the Kurds. “I would protect the Kurdish community, and provide them with the means and support.”

Ted S. Yoho, former US Congressman for the Republican party, told Kurdistan 24 that the US relationship with Kurdistan “is paramount, because we have so many of the same values.”

He also congratulated the KRG on the fourth anniversary of the ninth cabinet. “Stay strong, history will be on your side,” he said.

Moreover, Democrat Jerrold Nadler, a member of the US House of Representatives, extended his congratulations to the ninth cabinet.

He emphasized the significance of strong US-Kurdistani relations and expressed his belief in the ongoing necessity for the United States to provide support to the Iraqi Kurds.

Republican Congressman Andy Barr also told Kurdistan 24 that the US values “this important strategic and economic relationship with the Kurdistan Region, we know how many obstacles and threats exist in the region and Central Asia in general (...)”, amidst Chinese rivalry with China.

"Our thoughts and ideas are with the people of Kurdistan and we are looking to strengthen our economic and security relations with the Kurdistan Region.”