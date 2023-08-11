PM Barzani congratulates top Kurdish students in Kirkuk

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Education Alan Hama Saeed, in a phone call on behalf of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, on Friday congratulated the top Kurdish students in Kirkuk.

The minister also wished success to students who will take the second round of examinations.

Meanwhile, Kurdistan 24 has learned that top Kurdish students in Kirkuk will receive equivalent awards to top students who live within the territories of the KRG.

On Friday, the Iraqi Ministry of Education announced the final results of the first round of baccalaureate exams in Kirkuk.

Saman M. Raza from Roshnbiran High School and Sana M. Ahmad from Hozan High School won first place with an average score of 99.43.

Previously, in a press conference on June 3, Saeed announced the results of the Kurdistan Region baccalaureate exams.

In 2022, the KRG established the Commission for Accreditation of Institutions and the Curriculum of Education and Higher Education. The commission’s goal is to align the Kurdistan Region's education curriculum with international standards.

PM Barzani on several occasions has reiterated his government’s commitment to develop and modernize the education sector in the Region.

Last year, he announced the establishment of the Kurdistan Innovation Institution to harness Kurdish talent and innovation. The center will have a “scientific park” for innovators to conduct experiments in newly built laboratories.

Following the Kurdistan Region’s 2017 independence referendum, Iraqi forces and Hashd al-Shaabi attacked disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad and ousted the Peshmerga forces that had protected Kirkuk and other areas from falling into the hands of ISIS militants.