KDP President Barzani releases new book

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Sunday released the latest volume for his collections of books that cover historical moments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The latest volume is the sixth in the series of ‘Barzani and Kurdish Liberation Movement’ books that recall a historical account of the most remarkable phases of Kurdish history in Iraq.

Penned by Masoud Barzani, the new book sheds light on the events that had taken place between 2003 to 2016, during which Barzani played an active role in Kurdish and Iraqi politics as the Kurdistan Region president.

During the period, profound political changes took place in Iraq at institutional levels that had affected the daily lives of Iraqis, President Barzani wrote in his book’s prologue.

“The fall of [Saddam Hussein's] regime unlocked opportunities for Iraqis in order to establish a new Iraq, in which all people live together peacefully and know their rights,” Barzani added.

The book is based on Barzani’s diary during the period. It is currently available in the Kurdish language.

Serving as Kurdistan Region President from 2005 until 2017, Barzani said his presidency office helped the Region to be more connected with the world and formulate a policy in dealing with Iraq.

The book contains 94 significant historical and political documents relating to important events in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. It also contains historical photographs and maps of the Peshmerga forces' fight against ISIS terrorists.

Barzani Headquarters previously said the book is an invaluable source of information for readers, researchers, historians, journalists, and all components of the Kurdistan Region.

As the commander in chief of the armed forces, Barzani supervised the fight against the radical group, which was defeated in 2017 by the Iraqi and Peshmerga forces with the support of the international coalition against ISIS.