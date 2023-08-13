Security

Two Asayish members injured by IED blast near al-Hol

Special units from the Syrian Kurdish Asayish, part of the SDF, arrested 3 ISIS suspects in Deir al-Zor, Syria on April 29, 2021. (Photo: SDF Coordination and Military Operations Center/Twitter)
Special units from the Syrian Kurdish Asayish, part of the SDF, arrested 3 ISIS suspects in Deir al-Zor, Syria on April 29, 2021. (Photo: SDF Coordination and Military Operations Center/Twitter)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two members of the Internal Security Forces (also known as Asayish) were injured by a roadside explosive device on Saturday while traveling on the road between Hasakah and the al-Hol district.

In a statement, the Asayish reported that one of their military vehicles was targeted by a sticky IED bomb on the road connecting Hasakah to the town of al-Hol.

The al-Hol camp is currently home to thousands of families, including foreigners, who are associated with ISIS.

The Public Security Agency has initiated necessary investigations to apprehend the perpetrators behind the attack and bring them to justice.

Despite the loss of all its territory in 2019, ISIS continues to carry out attacks.

The latest US Defense Department Lead Inspector General report to the US Congress, which covers the period from April 1, 2023 – June 30, 2023, ISIS views its fighters in detention and the population in the al-Hol displaced persons camp as keys to its resurgence.

 

