PM Barzani to inaugurate Delal Corniche in Zakho

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani is set to inaugurate Zakho corniche in Duhok province on Monday.

The premier will inaugurate the new project on Monday afternoon in the presence of local officials, according to a statement from Barzani's office.

The corniche, which has been built on 75,000 square meters, will serve as a tourist attraction in Zakho Independent Administration.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has allocated 15 billion Iraqi dinars (over $11 million) to the six-kilometers-long project that will be built along the Khabur River that runs through the city before joining the Tigris at the tripoint of Iraq, Syria, and Turkey.

Construction on the second phase of the project has already been commissioned by Prime Minister Barzani, Kurdistan 24 has learned.

Creating around 2,000 job opportunities, the project's green spaces and pedestrian paths cover 70 percent.

Zakho is also home to Delal Bridge, an ancient stone bridge over the Khabur River, and one of the most frequented tourist sites in the city.

In September last year, Prime Minister Barzani visited Zakho, where he announced a number of infrastructure projects to further develop the city, which connects both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq with Turkey via its Ibrahim Khalil border crossing.

In 2021, the KRG announced Zakho as an Independent Administration, which grants the city more autonomy for its administrative affairs.

In his capacity as deputy Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President, Masrour Barzani earlier Monday arrived in Duhok province, where he visited the ruling party's main headquarter and met with its officials.

In the city, he later paid a visit to a number of neighborhoods to closely follow up on the government's services and speak with local residents about their issues.