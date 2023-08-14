Dutch-Kurd Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius to lead Rutte's VVD Party

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, a Dutch Minister of Justice and Security with a Kurdish-Turkish background, has assumed leadership of the liberal-conservative People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) party.

Enorme eer om de lijsttrekker van de @VVD te mogen zijn. Dank voor het vertrouwen! En nu met veel energie aan de slag, er is een hoop te doen! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/YN25yRCL77 — Dilan Yesilgöz - Zegerius (@DilanYesilgoz) August 14, 2023

"It is a tremendous honor to lead the VVD. Thank you for your trust!" Yeşilgöz posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The official account of the VVD on the social media platform X also confirmed that she became the party leader, and called on people to join the party.

Yeşilgöz-Zegerius took over leadership after no other nominees emerged to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the conservative VVD, who stepped down in July.

On July 12, Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius announced her intention to lead the VVD in the Dutch parliamentary elections this autumn.

She also previously told the Dutch Telegraaf newspaper that is ready to become the next Dutch PM.

The departing Dutch PM Rutte told Kurdistan 24 earlier that he naturally hopes Yeşilgöz-Zegerius will become the next PM, "but that's up to the voters."

"She is from my party, and she's the best, but we will see what happens," he informed Kurdistan 24 correspondent Barzan Hassan.

Born in Ankara in 1977, Dilan Yesilgöz-Zegerius married René Zegerius in the Netherlands, where she has spent most of her life. Her father, Yücel Yesilgöz, was a Kurdish native of Dersim, seeking refuge in the Netherlands after a Turkish military coup in 1984.

She currently holds the position of Minister of Justice and Security and paid a two-day visit to the Kurdistan Region in May 2022, during which she met with top leaders.