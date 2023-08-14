Politics

KDP vice president visits party’s main headquarter in Duhok

The premier visited at least three neighborhoods in Duhok to closely follow up on the issues that local residents struggle with.
author_image Kurdistan 24
KDP Vice President Masrour Barzani (top right) during his meeting with his party's officials in Duhok, August 14, 2023. (Photo: Barzani's office)
KDP Vice President Masrour Barzani (top right) during his meeting with his party's officials in Duhok, August 14, 2023. (Photo: Barzani's office)
Kurdistan KDP Masrour Barzani Duhok

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Vice President Masrour Barzani on Monday visited the ruling party’s main headquarters in Duhok province to closely follow up on the party’s affairs.

Barzani met with the KDP senior officials in Duhok to discuss the party's plans and projects in the province, which is the KDP's second stronghold after the capital Erbil. 

The visit came as the party is set to celebrate its 77th anniversary on Wednesday.

Barzani, who is also the Kurdistan Region premier, was elected as the party’s vice president in the 2022 KDP congress along with President Nechirvan Barzani. 

The premier visited at least three neighborhoods in Duhok on Monday to closely follow up on the issues that local residents struggle with.

"We will do whatever in our capacity to serve these neighborhoods," Barzani told the residents, Kurdistan 24 has learned.

One of the neighborhoods Barzani visited was Malta, which lacks paved roads, among other issues.

"We asked him [Barzani] to resolve the road pavement issue for us," a resident told Kurdistan 24, expressing his delight about the premier's visit.

Barzani is expected to meet with other local officials during his visit. He is set to inaugurate Delal Corniche in Zakho on Monday afternoon.

KDP Vice President Masrour Barzani (center) shaking hands with his party's officials in Duhok, August 14, 2023. (Photo: Barzani's office)
KDP Vice President Masrour Barzani (center) shaking hands with his party's officials in Duhok, August 14, 2023. (Photo: Barzani's office)
KDP Vice President Masrour Barzani is pictured during a meeting with his party's officials in Duhok, August 14, 2023. (Photo: Barzani's office)
KDP Vice President Masrour Barzani is pictured during a meeting with his party's officials in Duhok, August 14, 2023. (Photo: Barzani's office)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive