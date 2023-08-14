KDP vice president visits party’s main headquarter in Duhok

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Vice President Masrour Barzani on Monday visited the ruling party’s main headquarters in Duhok province to closely follow up on the party’s affairs.

Barzani met with the KDP senior officials in Duhok to discuss the party's plans and projects in the province, which is the KDP's second stronghold after the capital Erbil.

The visit came as the party is set to celebrate its 77th anniversary on Wednesday.

Barzani, who is also the Kurdistan Region premier, was elected as the party’s vice president in the 2022 KDP congress along with President Nechirvan Barzani.

The premier visited at least three neighborhoods in Duhok on Monday to closely follow up on the issues that local residents struggle with.

"We will do whatever in our capacity to serve these neighborhoods," Barzani told the residents, Kurdistan 24 has learned.

One of the neighborhoods Barzani visited was Malta, which lacks paved roads, among other issues.

"We asked him [Barzani] to resolve the road pavement issue for us," a resident told Kurdistan 24, expressing his delight about the premier's visit.

Barzani is expected to meet with other local officials during his visit. He is set to inaugurate Delal Corniche in Zakho on Monday afternoon.