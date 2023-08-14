Environment

July 2023 marks the warmest month ever recorded

The five hottest Julys since the year 1880 have all happened in the past five years, according to NASA.
This map shows global temperature anomalies for July 2023. (Photo: NASA)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Scientists at NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York say July 2023 was the hottest month ever recorded.

NASA analysis shows that July 2023 was 0.43 degrees Fahrenheit (F) (0.24 degrees Celsius (C)) warmer than any other month in NASA's record, and 1.18 degrees Celsius (1.18 F) warmer than any month of July between 1951 and 1980.

The temperatures in parts of South America, North Africa, North America, and the Antarctic Peninsula were particularly high, increasing by around 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit (4 degrees Celsius).

Moreover, according to the weather data in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq this year, the temperature has risen significantly and reached a level in recent days that reached above 50 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The extreme heat led Iraqi authorities to declare closures of government offices and schools in some provinces, while other provinces were given a half-day of recess.

NASA July 2023 Global Temperature.
