63 ballots registered for Iraqi provincial council elections: IHEC spox

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The spokesperson of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) Jumana Ghallai on Tuesday announced the conclusion of the Iraqi provincial council election’s party registration period.

She added that the last day for registration was Aug. 14, and 63 ballots had been registered.

Moreover, the spokesman revealed that the IHEC has decided to extend the deadline for candidate registration until Aug. 20.

According to the IHEC, 303 political parties and 37 coalitions have registered for the upcoming provincial council elections.

The provincial council elections are scheduled for Dec. 18, 2023.

Roughly 23.4 million people are eligible to vote in the 15 provincial council elections, including Kirkuk and Nineveh Provinces. The IHEC is preparing to open 7,080 polling stations.

In 2019, the Iraqi parliament decided to dissolve its provincial councils while only restarting the process recently. In addition, the Iraqi parliament decided to allow governors to manage financial and administrative affairs until provincial councils are elected.

