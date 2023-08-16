KDP Vice President Masrour Barzani congratulates party president, members on 77th anniversary

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Vice President Masrour Barzani on Wednesday extended his congratulations to his party's president, members, and followers on the occasion of the party’s 77th anniversary, according to a press release.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to President Masoud Barzani, members, followers, families of martyrs and brave Peshmerga forces on the 77th anniversary of KDP establishment,” Barzani wrote.

The occasion is commemorating a “significant and prestigious school” of Kurdish nationalism, resistance, and protecting the rights of all Kurdistan Region components up until now, he said.

“The KDP is the party of great revolutions and achievements,” he wrote, saying the party is headed by a “Peshmerga leader”, referring to President Masoud Barzani, the current party leader, and longest-serving Kurdish president in Iraq’s semi-autonomous region.

“The party is leading the Kurdish people for the sake of protecting Kurdistan Region’s national and constitutional entity,” he said.

The leading party was founded on August 16, 1946, in Iranian Kurdistan (West Azerbaijan province) at the hands of Mullah Mustafa Barzani, who spearheaded Kurdistan’s landmark September Revolution against former Iraqi regimes.

The party also commemorates the birthday of its current leader President Masoud Barzani.

The Kurdish independence referendum, which more than 90 percent of the people voted for, was led and orchestrated by Barzani.