KDP president hails followers’ resilience on party’s 77th anniversary

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Wednesday hailed the resilience of his party’s followers during challenging times on the occasion of the political organization’s 77th anniversary.

“I applaud the sacrifice and efforts of KDP followers who have been the source of resilience, strength, and consistency for the Kurdish legitimate cause,” President Masoud Barzani said.

He extended his congratulations to the families of martyrs, party leadership, and cadres as well as followers on the occasion of the KDP’s 77th anniversary.

The leader said the party has always been the “defender” of the Kurdish cause, calling on members and leadership to meet that expectation.

The leading party was founded on August 16, 1946, in Iranian Kurdistan (West Azerbaijan province) at the hands of Mullah Mustafa Barzani, who spearheaded Kurdistan’s landmark September Revolution against former Iraqi regimes in the 1960s and 1970s.

Earlier Wednesday, KDP Vice President and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also extended his congratulations on the anniversary.

“The KDP is the party of great revolutions and achievements,” Barzani said, adding the occasion is commemorating a “significant and prestigious school” of Kurdish nationalism, resistance, and protecting the rights of all Kurdistan Region components up until now.

The party also commemorates the birthday of its current leader President Masoud Barzani, who served as the Kurdistan Region president from 2005 until 2017.

The Kurdish independence referendum, which more than 90 percent of the people voted for in 2017, was led and orchestrated by KDP President Masoud Barzani.