PM Barzani awards top 12th grade graduates

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday awarded the top 12th-grade graduates in Erbil.

Barzani was joined by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministers of Education and Higher Education in Erbil along with other teachers and local officials.

The prime minister congratulated the top graduates from both general and vocational sections across the Kurdistan Region, including those from Kurdish schools in Kirkuk.

"The education sector has always been my priority as well as of the KRG Council of Ministers," Barzani said.

Despite the COVID-19 lockdown and economic hardships, the KRG continued to maintain the education process, Barzani said, hailing the resilience of the education minister, teachers, and students during the challenging times.

Barzani particularly thanked the educators for continuing the education process during challenging times.

The cornerstone of all developments, Barzani said, is the education sector, particularly at the early stages, adding his government would continue supporting the sector.

In the opening remarks, Minister of Education Alan Hama Saeed highlighted the KRG ninth cabinet's reforms in the sector, including training, curriculum development, and school maintenance.

The scores of the final senior exams determine a student's eligibility for university and college studies, widely described by parents and educators as “decisive.”

Following the ISIS resurgence in 2014, Kurdistan Region has hosted 152,000 internally displaced students in 140 schools, forcing the ministry to turn some of the educational institutions into a double-shift system in order to accommodate vulnerable populations.

The Ministry submitted an Education Law bill to the Kurdistan Parliament in early 2023 in order to reform the sector.

Capital Erbil in late July hosted the second Middle East Education, Technology & Students (MEETS Iraq) Exhibition, which several educational institutions attended.