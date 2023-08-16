Iraqi F-16s destroy suspected ISIS hideouts in Kirkuk

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi F-16 fighter jets on Tuesday destroyed a suspected ISIS hideout in southern Kirkuk Province, according to the military media.

The airstrikes targeted the remote area of Wadi Al-Shay where remnants of the radical group have regrouped following their territorial defeat in 2017, according to a statement from the Security Media Cell.

The air force regularly announces targeting the suspected militants, mostly in Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala Provinces, where ground operations against the radical group are also regularly conducted.

Following the conclusion of the anti-ISIS US-led coalition's combat mission in late 2021, the Iraqi air force has increased its air campaign against the remnants of the group.

As part of these efforts, Iraqi airstrikes have killed at least 70 ISIS militants, a top official said in June.

The terror group occupied approximately one-third of Iraq for nearly three years, including its second-largest city Mosul.

Since the group's self-styled caliphate was destroyed by Kurdish, Iraqi, and international forces, it has regrouped in remote parts of the country. It continues to carry out hit-and-run attacks against security forces and civilians.

The Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces regularly conduct joint operations with the Iraqi forces against ISIS in the so-called "disputed territories" between Erbil and Baghdad, where the group is most active.