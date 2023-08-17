SDF kills ISIS official in Raqqa

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Tuesday killed Ibrahim Al-Ali aka Abu Mujahid, the ISIS official of the Eastern region in Raqqa.

“Supported by air surveillance from the International Coalition Forces, our forces successfully stormed the building where the terrorist was hiding. A clash erupted as he adamantly declined to heed the call for safe surrender, resulting in his neutralization,” the SDF statement said.

The SDF said they confiscated various weapons and military equipment.

Despite the SDF's liberation of Raqqa from ISIS in 2017 with the support of the US-led coalition, ISIS cells continue to carry out attacks on security forces and civilians in northeast Syria.

“Our dedicated forces, in close partnership with the International Coalition, will persistently pursue ISIS officials across different regions of NE (Northeast Syria,” the SDF said.