HTS suspends HTS co-founder Abu Maria al-Qahtani

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reports this comes a week after reports of the arrest of Al-Qahtani.
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militant stands in front of a destroyed house in Atareb, Syria, Feb. 12, 2023. (Photo: AP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group formerly known as al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate Jabhat al-Nusra, on Thursday announced that HTS co-founder Abu Maria al-Qahtani  has been suspended amid an investigation into his improper use of social media and external communications.

Charles Lister, senior fellow and director of the Syria and Countering Terrorism and Extremism programmes at the Middle East Institute, on August 16, suggested there were rumors that Abu Maria al-Qahtani was detained by HTS security units on suspicion of collaborating with foreign (US) intelligence.

Veteran jihadist Abu Maria al-Qahtani, whose real name is Muyassar ibn ‘Ali al-Juburi, was born in Iraq in 1976, and fought the US army in Iraq, and during Syria’s civil war played a role in setting up Jabhat al-Nusra and later played a senior role in the HTS.

The HTS took full control of Idlib in 2019 and has also influence in Turkish-controlled Afrin.

