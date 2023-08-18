Humanitarian

Syria Recovery Trust Fund provides support to health facilities in northeast Syria

"The overall aim of this intervention is to provide solar power and clean water to 14 health centres in villages in Raqqa and Deir-ez-Zor."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The Syria Recovery Trust Fund (SRTF) provides solar power and clean water to health centres in Raqqa and Deir-ez-Zor (Photo: SRTF)
Syria raqqa Deir ez-Zor northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syria Recovery Trust Fund (SRTF) announced on Thursday that water purification systems are being installed in 14 health facilities in Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa, including solar systems.

The overall aim of this intervention is to provide solar power and clean water to 14 health centres in villages in Raqqa and Deir-ez-Zor to meet the increased demand for reliable electricity and clean water sources in those facilities, the SRTF said. 

With a budget of around 430,000 EUR, the improvements to the 14 facilities will directly benefit 403 staff members and an average of 20,200 patients visiting the centres per month. The improvements will require one month of preparation and six months of post-implementation monitoring and evaluation.

“An additional 58,000 individuals in surrounding communities will also benefit indirectly through the provision of improved basic health services while promoting the use of sustainable energy solutions, thereby, improving the lives of thousands in the targeted communities,” the SRTF statement said.

The SRTF is a multi-donor trust fund established by the group of Friends of Syria in Sept. 2013 to finance recovery and rehabilitation activities to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people.

