ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Turkish-Iranian border is monitored with advanced technology to prevent illegal immigration.

According to the Anadolu news agency, the Turkish border security forces use thermographic (“infrared”) cameras to identify potential trespassers even after sunset.

On Aug. 13, Yasar Guler, the Minister of National Defense of Turkey, announced that "A new system will control the 376-kilometer border wall with Iran, of which 341 kilometers have already been completed. Once the wall is completed, no immigrants will be able to cross the border illegally.”

"We have built 4 meters high walls on the border with Iran, which are topped with 1.5 meters high barbed wire," the Turkish Defense Minister added.

Guler also noted that “While we cannot guarantee that no one will be able to cross, we can reduce the number of migrants who escape.”

Moreover, that Turkish senior official stated that anyone who crosses the walls will face the gendarmerie and police force and that his country has one of the best defense systems in the world.

For Afghan migrants, the Turkish-Iranian border is the most convenient way of accessing Europe in order to seek refuge. The sudden cessation of the US combat mission Afghanistan in April 2021 led to the creation of an authoritarian Taliban government. Reports suggest that 2.6 million Afghans have sought refuge out of the country since the Taliban takeover, while another 3.5 million people remain internally displaced in the country.