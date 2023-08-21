Security

Peshmerga, Iraqi army conduct search and destroy operation

The operation lasted seven hours and covered the entire area suspected of being used by ISIS.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Peshmerga forces during the operation in Kirkuk's Qara Hassan and Laylan subdistricts, Aug. 21, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A search and destroy operation was conducted in Kirkuk's Qara Hassan and Laylan subdistricts on Sunday morning by the 22nd Infantry Brigade of the Peshmerga Ministry in collaboration with the Iraqi army, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government.

The operation consisted of two phases: the first phase involved the 22nd Infantry Brigade inspecting the areas of Jawa Bor, Cham Zangana, Qishlakhi Kon, and Khidir Beg for ISIS elements.

In the second phase, the Iraqi Army’s 31st Brigade of the 8th Division searched the area from Shirin Dam towards Jawa Bor heights, and further along the main road between Kirkuk and Sulaimani.

The operation lasted seven hours and covered the entire area suspected of being used by ISIS. Neither the Peshmerga Ministry nor Iraqi Army have commented on the success of the mission.

In the aftermath of the Kurdistan Region's independence referendum in 2017, the Iraqi forces expelled the Kurdish Peshmerga from disputed territories in Kirkuk, Makhmour and Nineveh.

Consequently, significant security vulnerabilities emerged in these areas, which ISIS exploited.

In response, the Peshmerga and Iraqi forces have launched operations in the area to prevent an ISIS resurgence.

