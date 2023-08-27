PM Barzani earmarks 14.2mn USD for Simele district

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Governor of Duhok Ali Tatar announced on Sunday that Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani allocated 18.6 billion Iraqi dinars ($14.18 million) for Simele district.

The governor said that the fund would be distributed fairly to all sub-districts and villages of Simele.

Furthermore, Ali thanked PM Barzani for allocating the funds and stated that several different projects are being planned in the region to cover all areas, especially those that require attention.

He also explained that the services that are provided for Simele include streets, roads, water, electricity, public parks, among other conveniences.

Moreover, the governor mentioned that the General Directorate of Duhok Municipalities had sold a number of lands, and the monies would be returned to the municipality, with a portion of the municipality's services being reimbursed.

Simele district is located in the Duhok governorate in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. It is known for its mountainous and rugged terrain, as well as diverse species of flora and fauna. The district is home to several villages and towns, including the prominent village of Sirwan, and covers an area of approximately 600 square kilometers. It has a population of approximately 60,000 people.

On Aug. 14, the Prime Minister visited three neighborhoods in Kurdistan Region's Duhok province to meet with local residents.

