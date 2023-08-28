Ethnic-Kurd NASA astronaut leads Crew-7 mission to International Space Station

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Jasmin Moghbeli, an ethnically Kurdish American astronaut at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), is leading the Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station.

The Crew-7 reunited with their colleagues on the ISS after the SpaceX Endurance Dragon docked to the Harmony module on Sunday afternoon.

Docking confirmed for #Crew7! At 9:16am ET (1316 UTC), the Dragon crew spacecraft with four space travelers aboard arrived at the @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/BbNX804voe — NASA (@NASA) August 27, 2023

The four space travelers, led by Moghbeli, are expected to stay and work at the orbiting lab for six months, expanding the team on board to 11 astronauts.

She expressed her delight to have joined her colleagues on the ISS in a video conference.

Hear from the #Crew7 quartet as the Expedition 69 crew welcomes them aboard the orbiting laboratory. pic.twitter.com/q7aS96J955 — International Space Station (@Space_Station) August 27, 2023

Moghbeli is the first female American of Kurdish descent to lead the crew. She was born in West Germany after her Kurdish parents from Mahabad in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province (Rojhalat) following the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

The female astronaut has a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering with Information Technology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School.

Welcome aboard, #Crew7!



The four @NASA @SpaceX Crew-7 members joined the seven-member Exp 69 crew aboard the space station today, expanding its population to 11. https://t.co/MFmYPgUklf pic.twitter.com/1zZ3NhWXtL — International Space Station (@Space_Station) August 27, 2023

As a US Marine Corps officer, Moghbeli has over 150 combat missions and 2,000 hours of flight time. The space team leader was selected by NASA as Astronaut Candidate Class in 2017.