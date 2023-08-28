Kurdistan Region PM approves two road projects for Kifri district

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A verified source told Kurdistan 24 that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has approved the construction of two major roads for Kifri district.

To connect a number of villages, the master plan proposes the construction of the 12th Imam-Qarablagh road, which will cost 6.2 billion Iraqi dinars ($16.5 million).

The source also added that after several demands by the residents of Kifri, 1 billion Iraqi dinars ($76.8 million) was procured by the prime minister for the construction of the Delezha-Sangao road, in Kifri district, as one of the most important demands from its residents.

Previously on July 18, PM Barzani issued several new orders for Kifri district after its residents went on strike for five days demanding employment for the district's large youth population as well as better service provisions.

Kifri is one of the warmest districts in the Kurdistan Region. It has an ancient history, with more than 300 archaeological attractions.

Populated by Kurds, Arabs and Turkmen, Kifri is a disputed territory claimed by the Iraqi government, but it remains under Kurdistan Region control.