Three kidnapped Iraqis released in Iran

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, announced on Tuesday the liberation of three kidnapped Iraqis in Iran, as reported by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has followed up through its embassy in Tehran and its consulate in Ahwaz during the past days, and in coordination with the relevant authorities in Iran, the issue of the three kidnapped Iraqis," he said in a statement.

As a result, Muhammed Bashar Muhammed, Musa Kadhim Musa, and Muntather Sattar Kadhim were handed over to their relatives.

"The ministry thanks the efforts and follow-up of the relevant security services in Iraq," he said.

The individuals were allegedly abducted with ransom as the motive.