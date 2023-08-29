Politics

Three kidnapped Iraqis released in Iran

"The ministry thanks the efforts and follow-up of the relevant security services in Iraq."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Al-Sahhaf (Photo: INA)
The Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Al-Sahhaf (Photo: INA)
Iraq Iraq Iran Iraqi Foreign Affairs Ministry Ahmed Al-Sahhaf

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, announced on Tuesday the liberation of three kidnapped Iraqis in Iran, as reported by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has followed up through its embassy in Tehran and its consulate in Ahwaz during the past days, and in coordination with the relevant authorities in Iran, the issue of the three kidnapped Iraqis," he said in a statement.

As a result, Muhammed Bashar Muhammed, Musa Kadhim Musa, and Muntather Sattar Kadhim were handed over to their relatives.

"The ministry thanks the efforts and follow-up of the relevant security services in Iraq," he said.

The individuals were allegedly abducted with ransom as the motive.

 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive