Kurdistan Region has welcomed 70,000 foreign workers since 2013: KRG official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Office for International Advocacy, Dindar Zebari, on Tuesday in a press conference revealed that the Kurdistan Region has welcomed nearly 70,000 foreign workers since 2013.

Zebari also added that more than 8,000 foreign workers came to the Kurdistan Region in 2021, referencing a report from the KRG Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs. In total, there are currently nearly 24,000 registered foreign workers in the Kurdistan Region.

Moreover, he stated that besides foreign workers, Kurdistan is home to a large number of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs), which have become an overburdening responsibility for the KRG.

Meanwhile, that KRG official noted that several cases of organ trafficking have been reported among refugees in the Kurdistan Region, according to Zebari.

“A discussion has been initiated with the Barzani Charity Foundation to tackle the issue of human trafficking,” he said.

The KRG Department of Media and Information estimates that more than 913,000 refugees and IDPs will live in the Kurdistan Region by the end of 2022.

The KRG is working to provide aid and assistance to the refugees and IDPs in the region. They are also working to create more employment opportunities in order to support those who have been displaced.

Since 2014, work-related fatalities have decreased in the Kurdistan Region, according to figures released by a labor union.

Only 59 work-related deaths occurred in 2022, a decline from 129 deaths eight years ago.

Despite the decrease, the union expressed its dissatisfaction with the deteriorating working conditions of laborers.

At least three construction workers were seriously wounded in April in Erbil while working on-site, believed to be caused by a lack of adequate safety measures.

Approximately 138,000 workers benefit from social insurance in the Kurdistan Region, Zakiya Sayyid Salih, the deputy KRG minister of labor and social affairs, told reporters in Duhok.