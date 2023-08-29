Barzani Charity Foundation organizes dinner for Shiite pilgrims

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) head Musa Ahmed told Kurdistan 24 that Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has instructed them to organize a dinner for Shiite pilgrims celebrating the Arbaeen holiday in Iraq.

PM Barzani also instructed Ahmed to ensure the maximum number of Shia pilgrims are served in the best way.

“Today was the day when the majority of pilgrims were here, so we chose to hold a dinner on this day in honor of them,” Ahmed stated.

The BCF head also added that the Shiite pilgrims had received all the necessary amenities, including shelter, water, and map directions towards their journey to Karbala.

Recently, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, upon his arrival in Baghdad, announced that the number of pilgrims arriving in Iraq for Arbaeen has increased to 2.5 million through six border crossings between Iraq and Iran.

On Aug. 19, Iranian Deputy Interior Minister Seyed Mohammad Mir Ahmadi visited the Haji Omaran border crossing and thanked the KRG authorities for their assistance.

Later that day, Kurdistan 24 correspondent Tayfour Muhammad reported that the first Shia pilgrims had arrived at the Haji Omaran border crossing. From there, they moved on to other Iraqi cities, Muhammad added.

Observed forty days after Ashura, Arbaeen is a major Shia religious holiday.

Arbaeen commemorates the life and martyrdom of Imam Hussein, who was the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad and a central figure in Shia Islam.

Shia Muslims believe Imam Hussein and his 71 followers were killed by the army of Ubayd Allah ibn Ziyad in the year 680 CE in Karbala, Iraq, making the city an annual destination for more than 20 million Shia pilgrims.