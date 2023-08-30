Two missiles hit gas field in Sulaimani province, causing no casualties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two Katyusha missiles hit the Khor Mor gas field in the Chamchamal district of Sulaimani province, causing no casualties, according to a Kurdistan 24 reporter.

The reporter also added that the missiles were fired from the Tuz Khurmatu district.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Natural Resources in a statement has confirmed the missile attack on the Khor Mor gas field.

In the course of the last year, five missiles have targeted the Khor Mor gas field within five months, and this is the second such attack this year.

The Khor Mor gas field is estimated to contain over 7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Dana Gas operates in the Khor Mor gas field. With their partner Crescent Petroleum, Dana Gas announced in early 2022 that they produced 552 million cubic feet of natural gas daily.

The company plans to increase gas production from the Khor Mor gas field by 55 percent.

Dana Gas is an energy company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It is one of the largest private-sector natural gas companies in the Middle East and North Africa.

In addition to the Khor Mor gas field, there are several other gas fields in the Kurdistan region that are operated by various oil companies. These include the Bina Bawi gas field, operated by Genel Energy, and the Chemchemal gas field, operated by Gulf Keystone Petroleum. The region is also home to smaller fields such as the Piramagrun gas field, which is operated by the KRG.