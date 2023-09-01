US welcomes Iraqi court decision to convict individuals for killing US citizen

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller on Friday welcomed the Iraqi court’s decision to convict multiple individuals on terrorism charges for their roles in the killing of US citizen Stephen Troell.

"It is critical that all those responsible for the brutal, premeditated assassination of Mr. Troell face justice and accountability," he said.

We welcome the Iraqi court’s decision to convict and sentence individuals involved in the killing of Stephen Troell. We extend our condolences to Mr. Troell’s family and friends. https://t.co/KNMWiwvNvl — Matthew Miller (@StateDeptSpox) August 31, 2023

"We once again extend our condolences to Mr. Troell’s family and hope this verdict brings them some measure of justice."

An Iraqi criminal court on Thursday convicted one Iranian man and four Iraqis and sentenced them to life in prison for killing of a US citizen in Baghdad last year.

Stephen Edward Troell, who worked for an Millennium Relief and Development Services, was shot dead in November last year in a failed kidnapping as he was driving near his home in Baghdad’s Karrada district.

The US Embassy in Baghdad said they would closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death.