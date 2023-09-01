Turkish airstrikes hit northern Kurdistan Region areas Friday morning: Turkish Defense Ministry

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkey launched an air operation on Friday morning in the Qandil and Asos areas of the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement from the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

In the operation, 16 caves, 4 shelters and 2 material warehouses believed to have been used by Kurdistan Workers' Party's (PKK) fighters, were destroyed; and many PKK fighters were “neutralized,” per the statement.

The statement added “In line with our rights of self-defense arising from Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, an operation was carried out on Sept. 1, 2023 at 12:30 a.m. in the areas of Qandil and Asos in northern Iraq that were used as so-called bases by terrorists.”

As of Friday evening, there have been no reported casualties from the airstrikes.

Turkey frequently labels the targets of its airstrikes as “neutralized” to indicate both fighters that are injured and killed.

As of yet, no statement has been released by the PKK's official media regarding this operation.

Moreover, a Kurdistan 24 reporter also stated that the sound of the plane could also be heard in both the Raparin and Sharbazher administrations, and eyewitnesses reported the rotation of the low-flying plane in the sky.

Kurdistan 24 reports that since 2015, about 800 villages and many tourist areas in the Kurdistan Region's border areas have been destroyed and evacuated due to the fighting, most of them located in Duhok governorate. The tourism and agriculture sectors of the Kurdistan Region have been particularly deprived by the ongoing clashes.

Turkish airstrikes in the Kurdistan Region have been ongoing since 2015 when peace talks broke down between the two sides. The Turkish military launched a large-scale campaign against PKK camps in Iraq. The airstrikes have been carried out both within Iraq and from bases in Turkey, and have targeted Kurdish militants in both Iraq and Syria. In recent weeks, the airstrikes have intensified, with Turkey launching more than half a dozen operations in the Kurdistan Region since the beginning of June.

The PKK is an armed militant group that has been fighting an insurgency against the Turkish government since the 1980s. The group advocates for greater autonomy and self-determination for the Kurdish people in Turkey. The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by the Turkish government and several Western countries, including the United States.