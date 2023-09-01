Iraq to purchase advanced radar system from France

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Council of Ministers announced that they have approved the purchase of radars manufactured by French company Thales.

The Iraqi Council of Ministers also said that the French radars are purchased to strengthen its air defense system, protect Iraqi sovereignty, and support the armed forces.

The radar procured is a Ground Master 400, which is a fully digital, electronical array 3D radar, boasting efficiency in extremely high and low altitudes. It tracks a wide range of targets such as unmanned aerial vehicles, cruise missiles, and fighter jets.

It has further been used in a wide range of non-combat industries. Notably, the Ground Master 400 has been used to locate underground utilities and map the topography of an area.

Recently on June 18, Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbasi and his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu signed the first phase of a multilateral military agreement.

Iraq and France have had close ties for many years, and the two countries have signed several agreements in the areas of economy, culture, and security. France has provided Iraq with military and security assistance since the onset of the War on ISIS in 2014, and the two countries have signed a number of contracts, including those for the delivery of French weaponry and the training of Iraqi forces.

France currently has about 600 soldiers in Iraq as part of the International Coalition to defeat ISIS.