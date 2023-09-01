Bomb explodes in Erbil, causing no casualties: CTD

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A bomb exploded on a pedestrian bridge in Erbil on the 60-Meter Road on Friday evening, causing no casualties, according to a statement from the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD).

According to CTD, the bomb exploded at 6:29 p.m. near the White Mosque in the Tairawa neighborhood of Erbil.

CTD also stated that the investigation would continue into the explosion.

Kurdistan 24 reported earlier that a loud noise was heard on the pedestrian bridge although no citizens or vehicles were affected.

Moreover, a video sent to Kurdistan 24 shows that citizens at the scene heard a loud noise, but no damage was caused to the bridge's pillars or roads. Only some advertisement boards and handrails of the bridge were damaged.

The Kurdistan Region is generally considered to be a safe region, despite intermittent Turkish airstrikes in the Region’s countryside that target members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party. The region employs a collection of security forces, police, and intelligence services that work to protect the region from any potential terrorist threats, particularly from ISIS.